Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

