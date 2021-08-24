Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 40 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $797.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $735.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $802.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

