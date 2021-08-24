Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,536 shares.The stock last traded at $4.47 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $822.06 million, a PE ratio of 217.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

