Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $205,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

