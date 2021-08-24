Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 58.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.78. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

