Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.27. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

