Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

