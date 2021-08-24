Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

