Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,277,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,536,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,727,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,591,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

