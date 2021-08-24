Patten Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 231,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

