Patten Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,341 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $100.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

