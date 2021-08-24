Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 119,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 23.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.92 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

