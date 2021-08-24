Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Trading Down 2.2%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 548,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

