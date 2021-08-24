Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 6,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,567. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.