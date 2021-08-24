Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,274,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.82. 99,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,641. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

