Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000.

NYSEARCA RTM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.21. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $178.43.

