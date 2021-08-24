Peercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $29.26 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $26,054.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,089,842 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

