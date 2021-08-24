Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.25.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.06. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 794,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,053,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.5% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

