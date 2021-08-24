Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.60.

Several analysts have commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.77. 1,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.60. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

