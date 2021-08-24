Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.46 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Virtu Financial worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.