Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 714,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,672 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

