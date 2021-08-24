Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 27,157 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

