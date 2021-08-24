Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 49,262 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,262 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCO stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Several research firms have commented on PDCO. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

