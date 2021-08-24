Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,127 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTI Consulting stock opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50.
In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
