Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,127 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

