Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 78,988 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,988 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,392. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

