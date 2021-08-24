Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Woodward worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

