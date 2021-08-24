Phala Network (PHA) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $225.75 million and approximately $37.01 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00794443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00100219 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

