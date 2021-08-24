Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,558,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 704,856 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

