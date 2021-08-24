Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.