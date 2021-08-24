Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $162.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.