Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $162.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

