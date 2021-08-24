Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 109.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.