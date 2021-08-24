Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $341.30 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

