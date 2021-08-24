Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $235.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.50. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.