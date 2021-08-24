Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $414.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

