Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $257,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

