Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $78.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.02.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $4,557,131.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,920 shares of company stock worth $69,569,931. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

