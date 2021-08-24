Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 237.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.