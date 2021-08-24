Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 7,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

