PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $1.01

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $184.18 million and approximately $103.54 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00794255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00099204 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

