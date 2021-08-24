Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Up 68.2% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $169,190.71 and approximately $57.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00154909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.58 or 0.99986588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.36 or 0.00992904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.57 or 0.06591314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

