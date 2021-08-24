Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. Pool reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $14.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.94 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $474.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

