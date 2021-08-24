Poolz Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00014418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00123779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,244.99 or 1.00211992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.00981537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.60 or 0.06544261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars.

