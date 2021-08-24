Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
PRTG stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
