Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

PRTG stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.