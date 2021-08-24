PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $28.84 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.