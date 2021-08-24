Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 5.1%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.46. 1,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

