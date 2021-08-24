Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 371.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CTMX opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $317.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

