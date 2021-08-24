Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 496.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 329,469 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

