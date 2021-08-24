Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $244,000 in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Forterra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 55.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.