Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.