Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $244,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,861. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

